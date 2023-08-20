Wil Dasovich cancer-free na

Idineklara cancer-free na ang social media celebrity at travel vlogger na si Wil Dasovich.

Sa YouTube channel ni Karen Davila, kinuwento nito na pagkatapos ng mahabang proseso ng gamutan para sa sakit niyang stage 3 colon cancer, siya ay magaling na.

“Yes, I was declared cancer-free just a few months ago. I think it’s a beautiful thing to do na I just was declared cancer-free and now puwede ko ipakita sa mundo na I can break a record and my body is I feel a hundred percent,” sey ni Wil.

Ang record na itinutukoy ni Wil ay ang nakuha niyang National Record For Underwater Breath Holds na 5 minutes and 39 seconds. Ibinahagi niya ang balitang ito sa isang Instagram post noong August 5.

Ayon kay Wil, maraming nagsabing hindi magiging 100 percent muli ang katawan ng tao pagkatapos labanan ang cancer, pero para sa kanya, siya ang patunay na puwedeng mangyari ito.

“They always told me, people always said you’ll never be a hundred percent after chemotherapy, after going through cancer. I can confidently say, I feel 100 percent or even more. Every battle you conquer, you gain more confidence within yourself. This is actually a huge part kung bakit ginagawa ko ‘to — ‘yung mga extreme activities na ginagawa ko. When we go back to that time, sobrang fresh niyan sa memory ko na you know hindi mo alam kung ano ang mangyayari and how much time you have left on this earth.”

Ilan sa mga ginawang extreme activities ni Wil ay ang bungee jumping, skydiving, pagtawid sa world’s scariest bridge, at marami pang iba. Itotodo na raw niya ang mga maisipan niyang activity habang buhay siya,

“Gusto ko lang ipakita na puwede mo i-maximize ‘yung life. Naalala ko just being in the hospital bed and not being able to move kasi I was recovering from surgery and you also don’t know if you’re going to fully recover. I remember super down and sad na we take things for granted na walking.

“I remember walking and running na sobrang pangarap ko was to just get out of the hospital and run. I wanna be able to run someday but I was filled with chemo. Ang hirap ng chemotherapy like no matter what I try, I still walk every day but it got to a point na when you’re really deep in chemo, you can’t run because your body just can’t take it physically.

“Lagi akong nangangarap na balang araw I can move, I can be in the sun, I am not gonna be in this hospital and confined. Ipinangako ko sarili ko, I am not going to let anything hold me back in life. I am gonna maximize every single moment.” (Ruel J. Mendoza)