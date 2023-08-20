Taylor Swift subject ng isang kurso sa Arizona State University

Magiging subject ang award-winning singer-songwriter na si Taylor Swift sa isang kurso sa Arizona State University.

Ang naturang course ay tatawagin na The Psychology of Taylor Swift – Advanced Topics of Social Psychology. Ang aim nito ay ang ma-analyze kung ano ang matututunan ng mga psychologist sa successful career nito.

Ang PhD student na si Alexandra Wormley ang magtuturo ng kurso about Taylor, ayon sa kanya, “The course is basically using Taylor Swift as a semester-long example of different phenomena – gossip, relationships, revenge, emphasising that the class is not a seminar on how much we like or dislike her – we want to be able to learn about psychology.”

Iko-connect daw nila sa psychology ang personality ni Taylor sa mga album nito. Ginawang example ni Wormley ang 2017 album ni Taylor na ‘Reputation’.

“Taylor’s sixth album, ‘Reputation’, is her comeback after disappearing from the spotlight due to conflicts with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. She enacts her revenge on them – and the broader media landscape – by dropping an incredibly successful album along with a stadium tour. The students know this – but do they know why we like revenge? Do they know how we enact revenge? Social psychology can tell us.”

Ngakaroon din ng iba’t ibang Taylor Swift course sa ilang American universities. Tulad sa Stanford University, may kurso na All Too Well (10 Week Version). Ang pinag-aralan ay ang pag-dissect ng song ni Taylor na ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version)’

“The course is an in-depth analysis of the singer-songwriter’s hit song, led by Stanford University alum Nona Hungate,” ayon sa naturang university.

Sa New York University’s Clive Davis Institute, na-launch ang course na tinalakay ang “Swift’s evolution as a creative music entrepreneur, the legacy of pop and country songwriters, discourses of youth and girlhood, and the politics of race in contemporary popular music”.

Sa University of Texas, ang kurso na The Taylor Swift Songbook ay pag-aaral ng, “Songwriting of pop music icon Taylor Swift to introduce literary critical reading and research methods-basic skills for work in English literature and other humanities disciplines.” (Ruel J. Mendoza)