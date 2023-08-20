P50M swak sa free Wi-Fi ng mga SUC

Plano ng gobyerno na gumastos ng P50 milyon sa susunod na taon para sa pagkakabit ng mga libreng Wi-Fi hotspot sa may 117 state universities and colleges (SUC).

Ayon kay House Committee on Higher and Technical Education vice chairperson at Quezon City Rep. Marvin Rillo nakapaloob ang budge­t para sa pagkakabit ng mga dagdag na Wi-Fi hotspot sa mga SUC sa P2.5 bilyong pondo ng Free Public Internet Access Program (FPIAP) para sa 2024.

“We are counting on the FPIAP to help close the gap between Filipinos that have easy, round-the-clock Internet connectivity, and those that have limi­ted access mainly due to economic reasons,” sabi ni Rillo.

Ang FPIAP ay nakasaad sa ilalim ng Free Internet Access in Public Places Law of 2017 (Republic Act 10929).

Sa ilalim ng panukala, ang Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) ay inaatasan na magkabit ng mga Wi-Fi hotspot sa mga pampublikong lugar. (Billy Begas)