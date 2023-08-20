Buti hindi naapektuhan ang ipinagbuntis: Iza lumaban sa matinding sakit

Ni-reveal ni Iza Calzado na muntik na siyang magkaroon ng kumplikasyon sa pagbubuntis sa kanyang baby girl na si Deia Amihan.

Sa pinost na letter ng aktres sa Instagram, kinuwento niya na noong buntis siya ay na-diagnose na meron siyang parasitic disease na kung tawagin ay Toxoplasmosis.

Ayon sa Mayo Clinic, “Toxoplasmosis is an infection with a parasite called Toxoplasma gondii. People often get the infection from eating undercooked meat. You can also get it from contact with cat feces. The parasite can pass to a baby during pregnancy. Most people infected with the parasite do not have symptoms. Some people get flu-like symptoms. Serious disease most often affects infants and people with weakened immune systems. Toxoplasmosis during pregnancy may cause miscarriage and birth defects. Drug treatment is used for people with more-serious cases, pregnant people, newborns and people with weakened immune systems.”

Ang laki lang ng pasasalamat ni Iza na naging ligtas ang kanyang pagbubuntis at hindi naapektuhan ng naturang disease at ng mga sinaksak na gamot ang kanyang baby girl.

Heto ang kanyang pinost na letter:

“Dear Deia, Around this time last year, I went on a trip with you in my tummy to a town called Diesse in Switzerland. It was a short healing trip I planned for my 40th birthday. Little did I know that it was God’s way of making sure I would connect with nature, my power and with you because I needed that strength to face what was about to unfold.

“On the evening of August 16, I was told that my recent test results for a parasitic disease called Toxoplasmosis confirmed that it was a recent infection and could be a potential risk for you, if it passed through the placenta.

“Your dad scheduled a call with a specialist in this field and I had to take the zoom call inside Christelle’s car on top of this mountain called Chasseral as the sun was setting.

“As darkness set in, so did the reality of the possible repercussions of congenital toxoplasmasis. I was told there could be brain damage, visual impairment or it could even lead to pregnancy loss.

“For the first time in my life, I felt a very primal urge to fight, not only for myself, but for another human. For you, anak. I remember crying as soon as the zoom meeting was done and stepping out of the car, rushing to the edge of the mountain and, with tears streaming down my face, saying ‘No. No. No! Lalaban tayo, anak. Lalaban tayo!’

“This was the first time I felt deeply connected to you. I knew that we would fight this together. I knew that God was on our side and he would make sure everything turns out well.

“I am so glad I held on to this faithfully in my mind as we went through our toxo journey. We had to stay in the U.K. because there are no advanced testing or treatments available in the Philippines. The frequent tests, the anxious waiting for result after result, the escapades to find the scarce medication, added up to my introduction to motherhood. Thank God that we concluded that you were safe. The placenta did it’s job to keep the toxo out.

“As I watch you grow into the healthy and strong baby that you are, I marvel at God’s divine timing, plan and His grace. Thank you for being one with me in that battle. We are so blessed to have you, anak. Mahal na mahal kita. Love, Mama #deardeiaamihan.”

Ngayon ay six-month old na si Deia Amihan at lumalaki itong malusog at masayang baby.

