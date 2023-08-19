Vina papalit kay Lea sa Broadway musical

Ngayong August 19 ang huling pagtatanghal ni Lea Salonga bilang Aurora Aquino sa hit Broadway musical play na ‘Here Lies Love’.

Actually, dapat ay hanggang August 13 lang ang performance ng Tony award-winning actress sa nasabing play, pero na-extend lang due to insistent public demand.

Si Vina Morales nga ang papalit sa role na iiwan ni Lea.

Si Lea pa mismo ang unang nag-announce nito.

Ayon pa rito, “I am so excited to share the news that my friend Vina Morales will be joining our fabulous all-Filipino company in ‘Here Lies Love’! So talented and lovely, but most of all, so kind. She will be a wonderful addition to our cast!”

Agad naman itong sinagot ni Vina, “To be able to perform on Broadway is a dream come true for any artist! I am grateful to ‘Coach Lea’ Salonga for guiding me along the way. You’re the best, Lea! I am excited to be part of the ‘Here Lies Love’ family and I can’t wait to perform for all of you!”

Malaking karangalan ito kay Vina and for sure kayang-kaya niyang gampanan ang role bilang Aurora Aquino dahil magaling siyang aktres at singer. Bagay na bagay rin siya sa play na ito kasi literal na ginawang disco ang Broadway theater at nasa dance floor ang cast kasama ng audience. Eh ‘di ba napakahusay sumayaw ni Vina?! For a time nga ay binansagan siyang Jennifer Lopez/JLO ng Pilipinas, ha!

Siya nga pala, mapapanood si Vina sa ‘Here Love Lies’ from September 22 to October 22, 2023.

Ang ‘Here Lies Love’ ay isang broadway disco-bio musical play tungkol sa buhay ni former First Lady Imelda Marcos and President Ferdinand E. Marcos, Sr.

Bongga! (Ogie Narvaez Rodriguez)