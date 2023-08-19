WebClick Tracer

Taga-Baguio topnotcher sa MedTech Licensure Exam

Nasungkit ng graduate na ito mula sa Baguio City ang unang puwesto para sa August 2023 MedTech Licensure Examination.

Siya si Sam Jeffrey Tiongco na nakakuha ng overall rating na 93.30% mula sa 3,982 na pumasa sa naturang exam.

Si Sam ay produkto ng Saint Louis University (SLU) na lumapag din bilang Top 1 performing school matapos maabot ang 100% passing rate.

Nagpahatid naman ng pagbati ang kanyang review center na pinasukan. Saad nito sa kanilang FB post, “Congratulations to Sam Jeffrey Tongco, RMT for placing first (93.30%) in the August 2023 MedTech Licensure Exam! We are proud of you!”
“Sam reviewed with us prior to his internship, and even du­ring his NMAT review! Keep soa­ring high, future doctor!” (Moises Caleon)

TNT ABante

Una sa Balita

