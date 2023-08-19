Kai Sotto, Scottie Thompson nagpasiklab sa Gilas Pilipinas

PASADO kay coach Chot Reyes ang unang salang nina Kai Sotto at Scottie Thompson sa friendly game ng Gilas Pilipinas laban sa Ivory Coast nitong Biyernes sa PhilSports Arena.

Kumalas sa fourth quarter ang Nationals para tambakan ang African team 85-62.

Galing injuries sina Sotto (back) at Thompson (shooting hand) at nakapag-ensayo lang nitong nagdaang linggo.

Tumapos si Kai ng 10 points, 4 rebounds, 1 block, may 11 markers, 4 boards, 5 dimes si Thompson.

“I like the way that Scottie moved, and you can see that Kai was a big factor,” lahad ni Reyes sa postgame interview ng Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas.

“Although he’s (Kai) not still a hundred percent from his back problems, he gives us just that much-needed depth in the frontline.”

Kasama ni Sotto na nambulabog sa paint sina June Mar Fajardo at AJ Edu.

Hindi naglaro sina Thirdy Ravena, Bobby Ray Parks at Calvin Oftana. Maya dalawa pang friendlies ang Gilas laban sa Montenegro ngayong Linggo at Mexico sa Lunes.

(Vladi Eduarte)