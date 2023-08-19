Alexa nag-deny sa relasyon kay Sandro Marcos

Itinanggi ni Alexa Miro na nagkaroon sila ng relasyon ni Ilocos Norte First District Congressman Sandro Marcos.

Hindi rin daw ito nanligaw sa kanya at sadyang magkaibigan lang daw talaga sila.

“No, no, no, no, hindi siya nanliligaw,” paglilinaw ni Alexa sa kanyang interview kay Nelson Canlas.

“Kami, like what I said in all of my past interviews, he’s one of my closest friends.

“We trust each other with our problems, ganun din siya with his other friends na girls and boys, thankful ako na naging part ako ng circle nila.

“Kasi, I move from place to place. I don’t really have a core group of friends. And with them, they’re really like family.

“And with them, parang hindi na blood is thicker than water, parang water is thicker than blood sa kanila. Those who really have each other’s backs, and ganun kami ni Cong.”

‘Cong’ nga raw ang tawag niya kay Sandro at friendly daw talaga sa girls ang Presidential son.

“Si Cong, he hates it when we call him that, pamilya kami. He calls his friends his family. Marami talaga siyang kaibigang babae, as in marami kami sa group.”

‘Yun na!