1st ASEAN Youth Archery! Mag-utol na Garcia kuminang sa Cebu

CEBU CITY – PAREHONG nagpasiklab ang magkapatid na Girvin at Gwyneth Garcia sa penultimate day ng 1st ASEAN Youth Archery Championships sa Dynamic Herb Sports Complex nitong Biyernes.

Dinaig ni Girvin ang Olympus Archery Club teammate at national archer na si Jonathan Reaport 6-5 sa semifinals patungo sa korona ng men’s 70-meter Under-21 recurve Olympic round event.

Sinibak naman ni Garcia sa final round ng torneong inorganisa ng World Archery Philippines si University of Baguio Archery Club bet Keith Reinan Nawew 6-0 (29-25, 26-23, 26-25) para sa gold medal ng event na suportado ng Philippine Sports Commission at Cebu city government sa pamumuno nina Mayor Mike Rama at acting Vice Mayor Dondon Hontiveros.

Bumida rin ang nakababatang kapatid nito na si OAC teammate Gwen nang talunin si University of Baguio Archery Club rival Michiko Gonzales 668-661 sa women’s under-18 compound event crown ng kompetisyong suportado rin ng FR Sevilla Industrial Corporation na pag-aari ni WAP Chairman Felizardo Sevilla, Jr.

“This must be my best Olympic round performance I’ve had so far in my career, knowing that I shot my best and Jonathan also shot his best,” sey ni Girvin.

“This was also something a comeback for me. It is really a blessing from God because I didn’t expect it.”

