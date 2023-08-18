National archery team binasag 6 junior record

CEBU CITY – PINAMUNUAN nina Jonathan Reaport at Ada Lagrada ang record-breaking spree ng mg local archer sa simula ng 1st ASEAN Archery Youth Championships sa Dynamic Herb Sports Complex, Huwebes.

Beterano ng world youth meet nitong Hulyo sa Limerick, Ireland, pumana sina Reaport at Lagrada ng 639 at 613 points, ayon sa pagkakasunod, para sa dalawa sa anim na bagong national junior mark at pamunuan ang men at women’s Under-21 70-meter recurve qualifiers sa torneong inorganisa ng World Archery Philippines.

Kapwa miyembro ng Olympus Archery Club, binasag ni Reaport ang dati niyang marka na 633 sa world youth tourney, samantalang si Lagrada ay nilampasan din ang sariling record na 582 sa event na ginanap noong Enero sa STI Gold Toe archery range sa Marikina.

Kapos lamag ng isang puntos ang iskor ni Reaport para sa minimum Olympic qualifying standard na 640, habang si Lagrada ay nilampasan ang minimum Olympic qualifying standard na 610 sa kompetisyong suportado ng Philippine Sports Commission at Cebu City Sports Commission.

Nangibabaw naman si Cebu Archery Club bet Aldener Igot, Jr. sa men’s under-18 recurve qualifying round sa bagong marka na 646 points, para higitan ang dating record na 631 ni Lawrence Enecio.

Ang pambato naman ng Salt and Arrow Archery Academy na si Naina Tagle ay sumama din sa record-breaking club nang magwagi sa women’s recurve under-18 qualifying round sa pinanang 639 points sa event na tinutulungan din ng FR Sevilla Industrial Corporation na pag-aari ni WAP Chairman Felizardo Sevilla, Jr.

“On top of playing on their homecourt, I believe our archers are thriving under positive pressure due to the fact that they are also up against foreign rivals in this tournament,” sabi ni national youth coach Nino Sinco.

Katuwang din sa pag-oorganisa ng event ang Cebu City government sa pangunguna ni Mayor Mike Rama at Councilor Dondon Hontiveros, pinuno Cebu City council.

(Abante Sports)

