Justin Brownlee dehins tampururut kahit wala sa World Cup

TODO-SUPORTA si Justin Brownlee sa Gilas Pilipinas, lalo na kay Jordan Clarkson na kumuha sa kanyang slot bilang naturalized player ng national squad sa 2023 FIBA World Cup.

“With JC, I’m happy like everybody else,” ani Brownlee. “Having a special talent like that come in and help the team is amazing.”

Dream come true daw sana para sa 35-year-old resident import ng Ginebra na maglaro sa World Cup para sa Pilipinas, pero naintindihan niya ang sitwasyon.

“I’m all for the bigger picture. This program is definitely not about me,” salo niya.

Si Brownlee ang naturalized player ng Gilas sa sixth at final window ng Asian Qualifiers noong February, nakasama rin sa European training camp.

“I wish the team and JC the best of luck,” dagdag ni Brownlee. “I’m happy for the guys, I’m happy for the country, and hopefully we have a great show here in the World Cup.”

Hindi pa tapos ang serbisyo ni Brownlee, siya ang magiging naturalized player ng Gilas sa Asian Games sa Hangzhou, China sa September.

(Vladi Eduarte)