Abby nanginginig pa rin sa titig, halik ni Jomari

Ang sarap basahin ng birthday poem/message ni Abby Viduya sa future husband niyang si Jomari Yllana. Puno ng kilig, na daig pa ang mga teenager, ha!

“Happy birthday baby!!!

“This poem I wrote is for you my gorgeous husband. I love you. @jomariyllana.

“Waking up next to you is just like a dream.

“As we snuggle and kiss.

“I feel my heart beam.

“The way you stare at me in the eye makes me quiver.

“When you whisper in my ear my body shivers.

“The way that you love me is like a fairy tale told.

“A story of true love that will never grow old.

“Loving you every day is my greatest pleasure.

“The way you look at me with love is my greatest treasure.

“Never knew that love could grow stronger with each passing day.

“My heart is content what more can I say.

“Our dreams for our future we will achieve in time.

“What’s mine is yours as yours is mine.

“You have a way to ease all my troubles and fears.

“You make me laugh when I cry.

“You wipe away all my tears.

“You are the love of my life truth be told.

“For better or for worse to have and to hold.

“I feel like the luckiest woman alive.

“For I have the greatest man by my side.

“By: Abby Viduya.”

Oh, ‘di ba? Nakakaramdam ng pangininig at lumiliwanag ang mundo ni Abby sa titig at halik ni Abby, ha! Bongga! (Dondon Sermino)