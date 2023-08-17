Panabla sa taas-singil ng mga trucker: VAT, excise tax sa petrolyo pinalulusaw

Sa gitna ng napipintong pagtataas ng singil ng Confederation of Truckers Association of the Philippines dulot ng mataas na presyo ng diesel, nanawagan ang isang lady solon sa gobyerno na alisin na ang ipinapataw na Value Added Tax (VAT) at excise tax sa produktong petrolyo.

Ayon kay House Deputy Minority Leader at ACT Teacher­s party-list Rep. France Castro agad na mararamdaman ng publiko ang pagbaba ng presyo ng produktong petrolyo kapag inalis ang ipinapataw na buwis.

“If these taxes are scrapped then at least P12 will be deducted from the price of diesel and gasoline. Such a move would provide a breather for our motorists and this will also stop the increase in other commodities,” sabi ni Castro.

Ayon sa grupo ng isang truckers, plano nilang magtataas ng singil ng 10%-14% matapos na tumaas ng P11 ang presyo ng diesel kamakailan samantalang ang mga driver ng pampasaherong jeepney ay humihingi rin ng taas-singil sa pasahe.

“Of course, this is just for the short term, but for the long term we must regulate the oil industry and find alternative types of fuel so that we would not be hostages of oil companies,” dagdag pa ni Castro.

(Billy Begas)