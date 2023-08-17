Pagsibak kay Teves tinukuran ng ilang partido

Suportado ng iba’t ibang partido ang desisyon ng Kamara na sibakin si Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr. bilang kinatawan ng ikatlong distrito ng Negros Oriental ngayong 19th Congress.

Naglabas ng magkakahiwalay na pahayag ang Partylist Coalition Foundation Inc. (PCFI), National Unity Party (NUP), at PDP-Laban upang ipahayag ang kani-kanilang pagsuporta sa desisyon na pagtibayin ang rekomendasyon ng House Committee on Ethics and Privileges na sibakin si Teves.

“With the sagacity and measured judgment that our storied tradition demands, the Partylist Coalition Foundation Inc. aligns with the collective determination of our fellow House Members,” sabi ng pahayag ng PCFI na pinamumunuan ni Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Elizaldy Co, chairperson ng House Committee on Appropriations.

Ang pagsuporta umano ang PCFI ay naglalayon ding protektahan ang dangal at dignidad ng Kamara.

Ayon naman sa NUP ang kredibilidad, karangalan at pagiging epektibo ng Kamara ay nakasalalay sa mga miyembro nito.

“As representatives of the Filipino people, our primary duty as lawmakers is to uphold our oath, serve our constituents, and perform our law-making tasks that advance the nation’s well-being,” sabi ng NUP na pinamumunuan ni Camarines Sur Rep. LRay Villafuerte.

Ayon sa NUP ang mga ebidensya laban kay Teves kasama ang aplikasyon nito ng political asylum ng walang konkretong dahilan, ang pag-abandona nito sa kanyang trabaho bilang mambabatas, at ang kanyang terrorist tag ay nakababahala.

Pinuri rin ng NUP ang House Ethics committee sa pagganap sa kanilang tungkulin.

“For the benefit of our nation, its institutions, and the democratic principles we uphold, we assert our full support for the expulsion of Rep. Teves,” sabi ng NUP.

Ganito rin ang pananaw ng PDP-Laban na naglabas ng pahayag sa pamamagitan ni Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny T. Pimentel, Deputy Secretary-General for Mindanao ng partido.

“A representative’s primary duty is to ardently advocate for their constituents, a commitment from which Rep. Teves has egregiously deviated, evident from his sustained absences and efforts to seek asylum elsewhere. The constituents of the 3rd District of Negros Oriental, whom we pledge to serve tirelessly, have been unjustly deprived by Rep. Teves’s lack of diligence,” ayon sa PDP-Laban.

Sinabi ng PDP-Laban na lugi ang mga constituent ni Teves dahil hindi ito ginagampanan ang kanyang sinumpaang tungkulin.