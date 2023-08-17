Ombudsman binawal na sa serbisyo-publiko MIAA chief, deputy

Tuluyan nang di makakapagtrabaho sa gobyerno ang suspendidong Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) general manager na si Cesar Chiong at ang kanyang assistant general manager na si Irene Montalbo matapos ilabas ng Office of the Ombudsman ang resolusyon nitong matatanggal na sa serbisyo-publiko ang dalawang MIAA officials.

Ito’y matapos aprubahan ni Ombudsman Samuel Martires ang resolusyon ng investigation at prosecution officers na sina Clarisa Tejada and Gretchen Duran, acting director-PIAB-A Bonifacio Mandrilla and officer in charge, PAMO II Medwin Dizon na may petsang August 4, at pinagtibay na sina Chiong at Montalbo ay lumabag sa Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act at mga kasong Abuse of Authority, ‘conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.’

Ang kaso ay nagmula sa sinasabing pagpayag nila Chiong at Montalbo sa ‘reassignment’ ng 285 empleyado ng MIAA mula nang maupo ito sa posisyon noong July 19, 2022.

“In this particular case, various orders were signed and issued by Chiong reassigning and designating several employees to different divisions/departments within MIAA and positions, respectively. The reassignment and designation of MIAA employees, however, were exercised with clear intent to violate the law,” ang pahayag sa desisyon ng Ombudsman.

Noong Abril, pinatawan ng Ombudsman ang dalawang opisyal ng anim na buwan na ‘preventive suspension’ dahil sa grave abuse of authority at ‘misconduct’ base sa ‘anonymous complaint’ na galing sa mga MIAA officials.

“This Office finds substantial evidence to hold respondents liable for grave misconduct, grave abuse of authority and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service. This office imposes upon them the penalty of dismissal from the service with forfeiture of all their retirement benefits and perpetual disqualification to re-enter government service,” ang nakasaad pa sa desisyon ng Ombudsman.

“In the event that the penalty of dismissal can no longer be enforced due to (Chiong’s) separation from the service, the same shall be converted into a fine in the amount equivalent to the respondent’s salary for one year payable to the Office of the Ombudsman, and may be deductible from respondent’s retirement benefits, accrued leave credits, or any receivable from his/her office,” dagdag pa ng desisyon.

Inaatasan din ng Ombudsman ang Department of Transportation na ipatupad ang desisyon nito at ipinasusumite ito ng ‘compliance report’ sa loob ng limang araw matapos matanggap ang desisyon ng tanggapan hinggil OMB case no. OMB-C-A-APR-23-0061 at ipadala ito sa Central Records Division, 2nd Floor, Ombudsman Building, Agham Road, Diliman, 1104 Quezon City.