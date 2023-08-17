WebClick Tracer

NEWS

Locsin swak sa bagong trabaho

Para kay House Deputy Speaker at Batangas Rep. Ralph Recto, swak si Teodoro Locsin Jr. sa kanyang pagkakatalaga bilang Special Envoy to the People’s Republic of China for Special Concerns.

“In his newest mission for the Republic, there is no doubt that he can effectively champion our interest,” sabi ni Recto.

Sinabi ng Batangas solon na si Locsin ang uri ng diplomat “who can tell you to go to hell in such an elegant way that you’ll look forward with pleasure to making the trip.”

“But he will not be there to rabble-rouse, but to press the reboot button, so that the PH-China relations will pi­vot toward a mutually respecting phase,” sabi ni Recto. “While he has the command of language that makes him our best weapon in a shouting war, the situation calls for no bullhorn diplomacy, but quiet labor that brings results.”

(Billy Begas)

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)
This breaking news is brought to you by:
TNT ABante

Una sa Balita

Popular sa ABANTE

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

tiktok-abante