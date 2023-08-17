Locsin swak sa bagong trabaho

Para kay House Deputy Speaker at Batangas Rep. Ralph Recto, swak si Teodoro Locsin Jr. sa kanyang pagkakatalaga bilang Special Envoy to the People’s Republic of China for Special Concerns.

“In his newest mission for the Republic, there is no doubt that he can effectively champion our interest,” sabi ni Recto.

Sinabi ng Batangas solon na si Locsin ang uri ng diplomat “who can tell you to go to hell in such an elegant way that you’ll look forward with pleasure to making the trip.”

“But he will not be there to rabble-rouse, but to press the reboot button, so that the PH-China relations will pi­vot toward a mutually respecting phase,” sabi ni Recto. “While he has the command of language that makes him our best weapon in a shouting war, the situation calls for no bullhorn diplomacy, but quiet labor that brings results.”

(Billy Begas)