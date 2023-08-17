Clint Aranas asam mas maraming International Youth Archery meet

CEBU CITY – ASAM ni World Archery Philippines President Atty. Clint Aranas na magsisilbing pinto sa mga mas malalaki pang international tournament ang pagsasagawa ng 1st ASEAN Youth Archery Championships sa bansa.

“We pray that this initial tournament will spark our Southeast Asian and Asian neighbors in organizing more international youth competitions in both the recurve and compound disciplines so we can scout our promising athletes at an early age and keep them in the sport,” pahayag ni Aranas sa kanyang speech na binasa ni WAP secretary general Rosendo Sombrio sa opening ng event nitong Huwebes.

“This event will test the capabilities of our young archers as they prepare for the big international events next year,” aniya sa opening rites sa Dynamic Herb Sports Complex.

“As iron sharpens iron, World Archery Philippines is optimistic that this initiative will hasten the development of our promising young archers in Southeast Asia and Asia, encouraging them to continue and compete in the dynamic sport we all love,” dagdag nito.

“That close to 300 archers from Chinese-Taipei, India, Indonesia, Singapore, United Arab Emirates and the Philippines are here shows the growing need for competitions at the age group level so there can be a smooth transition among our budding archers through the ranks until they reach senior play,” giit ni Aranas.

Dumalo rin sa opening sina Sanguan Kosavinta ng Thailand (Southeast Asia Archery Federation president), Dr. Sungho Um ng South Korea (former World Archery Asia secretary general), Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama, Councilor Dondon Hontiveros, Commissioner Edward Hayco ng Philippine Sports Commission at Cebu City Sports Commission Chairman John Pages.

Sinimulan na kahapon ang eliminations at qualifying rounds sa recurve at compound events sa Under-10, Under-15, Under-18 at Under-21 age groups pareho sa boys at girls division ng tournament na suportado ng PSC, CSC at Cebu City government. (Abante Sports)