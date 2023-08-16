Will Gozum pipilitin bigyan ng korona Blazers

MAAGA pa lamang ay pinaghandaan na ng 2022 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) runner-up De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde Blazers ang magiging kinabukasan ng basketball team sa huling taon ni last season Most Valuable Player Will Allen Gozum.

Patuloy na makakasama ng forward na si Gozum sa Season 99 ang mga kapwa graduating na sina Miggy Corteza, Prince Carlos, Robi Nayve, Felipe Marasigan at Chris Flores, habang magbibigay tikas pa rin sa koponan sina Miguel Oczon, Ladis Lepalam, Joshua Marcos, Carlo Lim at Taine Davis.

Gayunman, sa inaasahang pag-alis ng bulto ng manlalaro ng Benilde sa Season 100 ay hahanap na agad ito ng mga kapalit.

Kabilang sa mga pangunahing recruit ng Benilde ay sina dating San Beda University trio Tony Ynot, Justine Sanchez at Gab Cometa, gayundin sina Red Cubs product Nathan Victoria; dating Emilio Aguinaldo College big man Allen Liwag; at dating Centro Escolar University floor general Jhomel Ancheta.

“I am extremely grateful to our boosters and managers who have made the dedicated decision to fully invest in our team and program,” pahayag ni Blazers head coach Charles Tiu.

Nakuha rin ng Taft-based squad ang mga pangakong pagpasok nina Immaculada Concepcion College standouts Roger Ondoa at Ian Torres; San Joaquin Delta College player Matthew Oli; Gavilan College product Tahjae Ordonio (anak ni dating PBA player Jon Ordonio); Irele Galas mula Iloilo; at Jeric Canete galing Cagayan de Oro.

“It’s a challenge we’ve never encountered before, where there is now an abundance of players vying for the same position. It’s a favorable challenge, better than lacking options. They will need to compete for their spots, as we also have a surplus of players,” wika ni Tiu, na umaasang mapuputol ang matagal na taong pagkagutom sa korona na huling natikman noong 2000 sa pangunguna nina Sunday Salvacion, Al Magpayo at Mark Magsumbol.

“Our primary focus remains on the upcoming season that is about to commence in a month or so. We still have a substantial amount of work to accomplish, and our consistency remains an issue,” sey pa ni Tiu.

(Gerard Arce)