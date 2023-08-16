WebClick Tracer

Teves sinibak ng Kongreso

Pinagtibay ng Kamara de Representantes ang rekomendasyon ng House Committee on Ethics and Privileges na patalsikin si Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. dahil sa hindi magandang pag-uugali at hindi pagsunod sa Rules.

Ang rekomendasyon ay sinuportahan ng 265 kongresista, tatlo ang nag-abstain at walang kumampi kay Teves. Ang rekomendasyon ng komite ay nakapaloob sa Committee Report 717 na binasa ng chairperson ng Ethics committee na si COOP NATCCO party-list Rep. Felimon Espares.

“After a thorough deliberation and following numerous meetings, while observing fairness and due process, the Committee on Ethics and Privileges unanimously recommends that the penalty of expulsion from the House of Representatives be imposed on Rep. Arnolfo “Arnie” A. Teves Jr. for disorderly behavior and for violation of the Code of Conduct of the House of Representatives,” sabi ng rekomendasyon.

Kasama sa tinalakay ng komite ang terrorist tag kay Teves at ang kanyang aplikasyon ng political asylum sa Timor-Leste at ang kanyang patuloy na hindi pagpasok sa Kamara at pagganap sa kanyang tungkulin.

Si Teves ay inuugnay sa pagpatay kay Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo noong Marso 4, 2023. (Billy Begas/Eralyn Prado)

TELETABLOID

