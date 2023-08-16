Si Jordan Clarkson pa lang ang sigurado sa Gilas final lineup

AMINADO si coach Chot Reyes, nakaka-stress ang desisyon sa pagpili ng final 12 ng Gilas Pilipinas na isasabak sa 2023 FIBA World Cup sa Aug. 25-Sept. 10.

Nasa 16 na lang ang nasa pool.

Si Jordan Clarkson ng Utah Jazz pa lang ang sigurado, gagamiting naturalized player sa FWC. Inihayag na noon ni Reyes na si Justin Brownlee ng Ginebra ang isasagupa naman sa Asian Games sa September.

“Very, very hard and I’m really dreading that, the time to come, it’s a big source of stress for me, obviously because we have to make some difficult decisions,” pahayag ni Reyes sa News5.

Kailan lang nakasama sa ensayo si 7-foot-3 center Kai Sotto, nakabalik na rin mula hand injury si Scottie Thompson.

“All those guys (sa pool) have been with us from way, way back – a couple of months,” dagdag ni coach Chot. “They’ve done everything that we asked them.”

Madedetermina ang Gilas 12 pagkatapos ng huling tatlong exhibition matches ng Nationals kontra Cote d’Ivoire (Aug. 18), Montenegro (Aug. 20) at Mexico (Aug. 21).

“From a FIBA point of view, the deadline is August 23 – two days before the game (opening day),” sey ni Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas President Al Panlilio sa special session ng PSA Forum nitong Martes.

“That’s when the team managers meet up and declare the line up.”

