Mga fan duda: Ex-dyowa ni Yassi iginiit na walang third party sa hiwalayan

Inanunsiyo na via Instagram ng ex-boyfriend ni Yassi Pressman na si Jon Semira ang opisyal na hiwalayan nila.

Heto ang statement ni Jon:

“After an amazing run, Yass and I have decided to part ways. We look to move on to our next phase in life in peace and with the support of our family and friends.

“It’s been a while since the break up. It was a decision made from the both of us, and us only. Third party rumors are false.

“We wish each other the best and will always appreciate what we had. Our relationship was beautiful and we are both coming out better people because of it.

“We ask that you let us deal with this in private as we move forward from this.”

Naka-tag sa statement na `yon si Yassi.

Mababasa sa comment section ang malungkot na mensahe ng mga kaibigan ng dalawa, ng mga fan ni Yassi.

“We respect Yassi and Jon’s decision!”

“All love.”

“Nakakaiyak.”

Pero siyempre, may humirit pa rin na kesyo may third party raw, lalo na at nakita nga si Yassi na kasama si Congressman Sandro Marcos.

“Can’t blame the netizen if they think na merong 3rd party. Because of the pictures.”

“Biglang naglabas ng statement after noong mga pictures nila ni Cong. Sandro.”

Well… (Dondon Sermino)