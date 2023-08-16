Bautista, LTO supalpal sa P240M lisensiya deal

Inaasahang tatagal pa ang kalbaryo ng maraming driver hinggil sa kakulangan ng plastic card sa driver’s license matapos pigilan ng Quezon City Regional Trial Court sina Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista at ang Land Transportation Office (LTO) na i-award ang P240.12-million supply contract para sa plastic cards ng mga driver’s license sa nanalong bidder ng proyekto.

Nag-isyu ng temporary res­training order (TRO) si Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 215 Presiding Judge Rafael Hipolito pabor sa AllCard Inc. na minamay-ari ng negosyanteng si Allieta Cue, na siyang nagsumite ng mababang bid pero natalo matapos idiskuwalipika.

Sa kanilang petisyon, inakusahan ng AllCard ang Centralized Bids and Awards Committee ng DOTr ng “grave abuse of discretion” dahil sa pagdiskuwalipika sa kompanya sa bidding kahit sila ang nagsumite ng pinakamababang bid na P176.8 milyon, mas menos ng P63 milyon kumpara sa P240.12 milyong aprubadong budget para sa mga lisensiya.

Mas pinahalagahan umano ng DOTr at LTO ang alegasyon na may delay ang AllCard sa kanilang kontrata sa Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), Social Security System,at Land Bank of the Philippines.

“Witness asserted that the deficiencies cited in the correspondences made by the concerned government agencies were merely taken on face value and were never verified,” ayon sa complaint.

Tumanggi rin umano ang DOTr na ibigay sa AllCard ang report hinggil sa sinasabing sablay nila sa BSP.

Nagkaubusan ng plastic card sa driver’s license matapos ma­bigo ang dating namumuno sa LTO na makabili nito dahil sa utos ni Bautista na i-centralize ang lahat ng procurement contract sa central office ng Department of Transportation.

Dahil dito, sa papel lang muna pini-print ang driver’s license imbes na sa matibay na plastic card.

Napansin ng judge ang ilang iregularidad sa bidding, tulad ng pag-iisyu ng DOTr ng notice of award sa Banner Plasticard “even before the lapse of the period to file a protest.”

“This case unfortunately reeks with unfairness or injustice to the petitioner who was clearly deprived of its right to due process, and deserving judicial intervention,” ayon sa judge.

“When there seems to be less than full transparency on the part of the LTO by failing to fully disclose why petitioner should be considered guilty of delay for at least 10% of the contract price of its project with BSP and deser­ving to be considered with unsatisfactory performance.” diin pa nito.

Itinakda ang hearing para sa issuance ng preliminary injunction sa August 22, 2023.

Noong Hunyo, umabot ng 690,000 ang backlog sa driver’s license pero nangako si Bautista na wala nang shortage pagsapit ng Setyembre.