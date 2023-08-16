1st ASEAN Youth Archery sasambulat sa Cebu City

ILALARGA ng World Archery Philippines ang 1st ASEAN Youth Archery Championships simula ngayong Huwebes, Agosto 17, sa Dynamic Herb Sports Complex sa Cebu City.

Higit sa 200 archer mula sa Chinese-Taipei, Iran, India, Singapore, Thailand at host Philippines ang papana sa three-day age group tournament na suportado ng Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Cebu City Government at ng Cebu City Sports Commission.

Ikinukunsiderang world powerhouse, may pinakamalaking delegasyon ang Taiwan na may limang koponan, ayon kay WAP secretary general Dondon Sombrio, na pinasalamatan si WAP President Atty. Clint Aranas sa alll-out support sa naturang international tourney.

“We are focusing on Olympic recurve and compound target archery,” sabi ni Sombrio. “There will be competition in the Under-10, Under-15, Under-18 and Under-21 age groups in both boys and girls divisions.”

“This tournament fills a gap for much needed foreign exposure not only for our young archers but also for others in the region,” paliwanag naman ni national youth coach Nino Sinco sa event na katuwang din ang Dynamic Herb Sports at E.R. Sevilla Industrial and Development Corporation.

“The only major international youth events we have are the biannual World Archery Youth Championships and the Youth Olympic Games,” dagdag ni Sinco sa torneong suportado rin ng Benel Archery, Post Science Corp., Tangent at Fair Deal Enterprises.

Ayon pa kay Sinco, ang mga miyembro ng national youth team na sumagupa sa world youth competition sa Limerick, Ireland nitong Hulyo ay lalahok din para sa kani-kanilang club team.

Markado sa torneo si Naina Tagle ng Dumaguete City, na nag-standout sa girls division sa nagdaang Palarong Pambansa.

Kasali rin sina recurve archer Jonathan Reaport, compound campaigner Alon Jucutan at Gwyneth Garcia, na lumahok na sa world meet.

Papana rin si Nueva Ecija bet Miel Cipriano.

Huwrbes at Biyernes ang mga qualifying at elimination round, habang sa Sabado naman ang finals sa lahat ng age group category.

