Winalis ibang mga beauty queen: Arci judge sa Miss Universe Bahrain

Winalis lahat ni Arci Munoz ang mga certified beauty queens ng Pilipinas dahil isa sya sa napili ng Miss Universe Bahrain 2023 na maging judge sa nasabing patimpalak ng kagandahan.

Ito ang latest na paandar ni Arci sa kanyang mga tagahanga na nagbabalita sa kanyang Instagram ng partisipasyon niya sa sinasabing ‘most prestigious beauty pageant for women’ sa buong mundo.

Sunod-sunod ang posting ng aktres tungkol dito. Walang dudang proud ito sa bagong achievement sa kanyang karera.

Una niyang ibinahagi ang news bulletin ng MUB23 sa kanilang IG.

Sabi, “Missuniversebahrain Meet the Official Jury of Miss Universe Bahrain 2023. It’s our honor to present one of the most sought-after and highly respected actresses in Asian Film and TV Industry – the superbly talented and incredibly stunning – @ramonathornes #MissUniverseBahrain #MissUniverse #ArciMunoz #RamonaThornes.”

Sa sumunod niyang post, ipinagmalaki ni Arci ang oportunidad niyang ito. Aniya, “Keep your dreams alive. Understand to achieve anything requires faith and belief in yourself, vision, hard work, determination, and dedication. Remember all things are possible for those who believe.

“I’m humbled to be part of the #missuniversebahrain jury.”

Matatandaang naudlot ang dapat sana ay beauty queen career ni Arci nang mag-back out siya sa Miss World Philippines noong 2012.