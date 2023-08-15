Leyte Colleges hanep sa women’s volleyball

ILOILO CITY — Hindi halos pinagpawisan ang Leyte Colleges sa pagdispatsa sa Capiz State University, 25-13, 25-7, 25-8, para mangibabaw sa Pool B ng women’s volleyball tournament sa 2023 Reserved Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) Games sa University of San Agustin Gymnasium, Martes, Agosto 15.

Mainit pa mula rin sa three-set win kontra Iloilo Science and Technology University nitong Lunes, muling humarabas ang Tacloban-based squad para pulbusin ang Capiz cadets sa loob lamang ng 37 minuto.

Umaasa si Leyte Colleges coach Bob Montejo na makakasampa sila sa national finals na gaganapin sa Maynila malamang sa Oktubre.

“Maganda iyung ipinakita nila. They’re doing their best. Our team is trying to cope up, hopefully, to [end] at No. 1 spot. It depends now on the setup but we’re trying our best,” sey ni Montejo na nakakuha ng six points kay Sig Dacillo. (Abante Sports)