Frasco dinedma WPS isyu, atat sa mga Chinese turista

Sinita ng isang kongresista si Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco dahil sa pagbibigay prayoridad nito sa mga turistang Chinese kahit mainit ang isyu tungkol sa territorial dispute sa West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Sa pagdinig ng House committee on appropriations sa panukalang budget ng Department of Tourism (DOT) para sa 2024, inusisa ni Nueva Ecija Rep. Ria Vergara si Frasco kung bakit binigyan nito ng prayoridad ang mga Chinese sa e-visa samantalang mas malaki ang populasyon ng India.

Sagot naman ni Frasco, 160 milyong Chinese tourist ang naitala noong 2019 at 30 milyon dito ay namasyal sa ASEAN pero 2 milyon lamang ang pumunta sa Pilipinas kaya nais nilang palakihin ito.

“In the beginning of this year, our president has a successful state visit to China wherein an implementation program was signed between Philippines and China are as far as joint efforts towards tourism development and there it was agreed that joint efforts would be made to facilitate tourists inbound and outbound,” paliwanag ng kalihim.

“While we understand that there are political considerations that need to be had as far the present circumstances, we also recognize the value that Chinese tourists bring not only in numbers but also visitor receipts. Visitor receipts that would well benefit the country especially as we are now still in the recovery stage of tourism not having yet reached our pre pandemic numbers,” depensa ni Frasco.

Sa kabila nito, sinabi ni Vergara na hindi maganda sa mata ng mga Pilipino na bigyan ng VIP treatment ang mga Chinese.

“It’s like a carrot and stick where we are fighting with them about West Philippine Sea and then we launch our e-visa in their country first. It doesn’t look good,” giit ng lady solon.