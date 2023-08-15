Alyssa Valdez, Creamline nanggigigil rumebanse

MISYON ni Alyssa Valdez na tulungang rumesbak ang Creamline Cool Smashers sa susunod na conference matapos mabigong maipagtanggol ang PVL Invitational Cup crown kontra Kurashiki Ablaze ng Japan noong isang buwan.

Ayon sa 30-anyos na tinaguriang volleyball phenom, ang nakuha nilang karanasan kontra Kurashiki ang gagamitin niyang gasolina para mas malakas na bumalik sa susunod na torneo.

“I’ve learned so much. I’m just grateful to be back on the court with my teammates, and I believe that after this experience, there are many reasons to strive for improvement and focus on getting back to a hundred percent on the court,” sey ni Valdez.

Nahirang pa ring Best Outside Spiker ng Invitational Conference si Valdez kahit naglalaro ito na hindi pa 100 porsiyento ang kondisyon dahil sa iniindang knee injury.

Sa kabila nito, nangako si Valdez na babalikwas sila sa susunod na conference simula Oktubre 16.

Babalik ang torneo sa All-Filipino Conference dahil hindi pinayagan ng FIVB ang request ng liga para sa International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

“The FIVB had blocked our request for ITCs (International Transfer Certificates), so there’ll be no Reinforced Conference. But we’ll proceed with the All-Filipino with 12 teams in action,” sabi ni PVL President Ricky Palou.

“We’d like to get playing dates at the Araneta Coliseum and the SM Mall of Asia, but this will be subject to (these venues’) availability. Otherwise, most games will be played at the Philsports Arena,” aniya. (Abante Sports)