PSC Chairman Richard Bachmann pinuri ROTC Games – Visayas leg

ILOILO CITY – Pinuri ni Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Richard Bachmann ang Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) Games Visayas Regional leg sa kanyang opening speech sa sporting event nitong Linggo, August 13, sa IloIlo City.

Binigyang-pagkilala ni Bachmann ang mga programa ng reserve officers na humuhubog sa pagiging mabuting indibidwal ng mga kabataan.

“Today, we are gathered here in Iloilo for the inaugural ROTC Games Visayas Regional leg. This is indeed a milestone in the history of the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, showcasing the dedication, discipline, and teamwork of our future leaders,” sey ni Bachmann.

“As we witness our cadets compete at the highest level of play, we all should realize that this is not just a showing of their physical prowess and mental agility, but also a display of their commitment to the betterment of our society – a commitment that resonates deeply with the principles of the ROTC program.”

Bukod kay Bachmann, present din sa event sina Senator Francis Tolentino, IloIlo City Mayor Jerry Trenas, Governor Arthur Defensor, Jr. at Cong. Anthony Rolando Golez, Jr.

“The ROTC Games are not just about competition; they embody the values that the ROTC program instills in our youth and the next generation. The ideals of leadership, camaraderie, and service to the nation are exemplified by these men and women, who have trained diligently to compete at this level,” dagdag ng PSC chairman. (Lito Oredo)