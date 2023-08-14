NCRPO handa na sa pagbubukas ng klase

Handa na ang National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) sa pagbibigay seguridad sa mga estudyante sa pagbabalik eskuwela ng mga pampublikong paaralan sa Agosto 29.

Ayon kay NCRPO Acting Regional Director Police Brig. General Jose Melencio Nartatez, magpapakalat siya ng 5,085 na pulis partikular sa paligid ng 1,262 pampubliko at pribadong eskuwelahan sa Metro Manila.

Bukod sa mga mobile at foot patroller, padadagdagan din ang mga nakatalaga sa trapiko, mga tauhan ng Explosive Ordinance Division at mga K9 unit sa mga terminal upang masiguro na ligtas ang mga estudyante, magulang at guro patungo sa mga eskwelahan.

Maglalagay din ang NCRPO ng 668 Police Assistance Desk (PAD) malapit sa mga gate ng eskwelahan na babantayan ng nasa 1,572 pulis para tugunan ang anumang problema o katanungan ng publiko.

“The safety and security of the students is our top priority. We have already established a security plan including the deployment of our personnel ready to assist and watch over the safety of the students, as well as all the teachers and guardians,” pahayag ni Nartatez.

“I also encourage everyone to approach policemen whenever security concerns are needed for they will always be there to help you to ease your fear of being victims of lawless elements,” dagdag pa nito. (Edwin Balasa)