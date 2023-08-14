Mga topnotcher sa Malabon University may tig-P500K

Inanunsiyo ng Malabon City government na magbibigay ito ng P500,000 reward bawat isa sa mga mapapasama sa Top 10 sa paparating na mga board examination.

“We are thrilled to announce that the City Government of Malabon through the efforts and leadership of the Chair of CMU Board of Regents and City Mayor Hon. Jeannie Sandoval, will be giving away a whopping P500,000 as a reward to those who will land to the top 10 spot in the upcoming licensure examinations!” saad sa Facebook post ng City of Malabon University.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for all of you dedicated individuals who have been working hard to excel in your studies. So, make sure to give it your all and aim for the top spot!” dagdag pa nito.

Ilan sa maaaring makakuha ng P500,000 cash incentives ang mga magiging topnotcher sa mga pagsusulit para sa Certified Public Accountant Licensure Examination, Licensure Examination for Teachers, Social Work Licensure Examination at Criminology Licensure Examination. (Issa Santiago)