Masikip sa dibdib mensahe: Elijah humingi ng tawad kay JM

Napuno ng sad emoji ang social media post ni Elijah Canlas tungkol sa pumanaw niyang kapatid, si JM Canlas.

Ramdam na ramdam kasi ang lungkot sa mensahe ni Elijah. At madadala ka sa magagandang kuwento niya tungkol sa kanyang kapatid.

Sinimulan niya ang kuwento sa unang araw na nakita niya si JM na bagong panganak. Na tinawag nga siyang kuya ng kanyang mga magulang.

“Kuya na ako. Ayaw kong mainitan ka so I turned the fan up. That accidentally woke you up but you didn’t really cry yet. You just looked at me. Perhaps waiting for me to introduce myself. So I did. I kept talking to you like you would understand me. You were just staring at me until our parents arrived.”

Kinuwento rin niya kung gaano ka-talented si JM, na mahusay kumanta, umarte, at magaling sa Math.

“I can go on and on about your achievements and success at your very young age. But most importantly to me, you’re the best little brother anyone can ever ask for. I am so so proud of you, JM. Iba ka,” sabi pa ni Elijah.

Inisa-isa rin niya ang katangian ni JM lalo na ang pagiging mabait.

“You care for everything and everyone. You help and fight for the oppressed every chance you can. You always stand for what is right and just. You have the kindest and warmest heart. Everyone I know whom you’ve met loves you. You always end up being everyone’s favorite.”

Si JM nga raw ang ‘the most intelligent, selfless, funniest, reliable, talented, and empathetic person’.

Nakakadurog din ng puso ang mensahe ni Elijah na…

“We do not deserve you. This world does not deserve you. Don’t worry about us. None of us are mad. We understand you completely. We just miss you, kulit.”

Humingi rin siya ng tawad kay JM…

“Forgive kuya Jelo for all his shortcomings. I’m so sorry we couldn’t take away your pain. The guilt and regrets will forever be with us. Walang hanggang patawad para sa lahat. Thank you for all the times you’d help and take care of our family, for all the times you’d treat me food, teach me stuff I didn’t know, all the car rides, all the film and music suggestions, all the times we’d play games or sports, all the times you’d take photos of me and you’d let me take photos of your pogi face, all the jokes, all the good times and bad, all the lambing, hugs, and kisses.”

At sa huli, pinasalamatan niya ang bunsong kapatid.

“I want to thank you for so many more things. I am no one without you. Walang hanggang pasasalamat para sa lahat lahat.

We have an infinite amount of memories to remember you by. Babawi kami, JM. We’ll continue all your dreams and goals for us and this country. We’ll carry on your amazing legacy.

“We’ll continue being kind and being there for whoever’s in need. Like you always do. We will live by you through each and every second of everyday. Walang makakatapat o higit sa’yo. Enjoy ka lang diyan!

“Don’t worry about us. No goodbyes. I’ll see you later, JM. I love you more than anything. Mahal na mahal ka namin. Mahal na mahal ka ni kuya. Mahal na mahal na mahal na mahal! Habang buhay. Habambuhay.”

Sa totoo lang, nangingilid ang luha ko habang binabasa ang mensaheng ito ni Elijah para kay JM. (Dondon Sermino)