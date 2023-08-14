`Kangaroo mother care’ sa mga sanggol umusad na

Isusulong ng Eastern Visayas Health Research and Development Consortium (EVHRDC) ang isinasagawang pag-aaral sa kangaroo mother-assisted devices na magmu-monitor sa kalusugan ng mga infants.

Ayon kay EVHRDC chairman at Department of Health Eastern Visayas regional director Exuperia Sabalberino, ang naturang “kangaroo mother care” (KMC) ay isa sa proyekto ng researchers ng rehiyon na pinamumunuan ni Virginia Ariza, teacher sa Holy Infant College sa pakikipag-partner sa Mother of Mercy Hospital at Northwest Samar State University.

Ang pokus sa pagpapatupad ng “kangaroo mother care” ay para mamintina ang kaaya-ayang temperatura sa pamamagitan ng skin to skin contact .

Nabatid na tapos na umano ang unang phase ng proyekto, ang aktuwal na paglikha ng prototyping ng Kangaroo mother care device.

“The creation of this device is not to create a replacement of the sophisticated incubators intended for low birth weight and premature newborn but to enhance the practice not only in established hospitals but also at remote and far-flung health centers,” paliwanag ni Sabalberino.

Ginawa umano ang pag-aaral para ma-evaluate ang performance at kaligtasan ng KMC device sa monitoring, detecting at regulating ng temperatura ng mga premature at low birth weight infants mula 3-6 buwan hindi kasama ang iba pang aktibidad bago at pagkatapos ng clinical trial .

Sa kasalukuyan ang infant care ay pina-practice na sa state-run Eastern Visayas Medical Center sa siyudad .

Ang proyekto ay nasa second phase na kung saan may karagdagang mobile phone application, Bluetooth, at Wi-Fi-ready. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)