Gobyerno walang ginastos sa Malacañang fashion show

Nilinaw ng isang opisyal ng Palasyo na hindi sagot ng gobyerno ang gastos sa ‘Isang Pilipinas’ fashion show sa Malacañang ni Michael Leyva kamakailan.

Sinabi ni Deputy Social Secretary Dina Arroyo-Tantoco, na ang gastos sa Goldenberg Fashion Series, isang proyekto ni First Lady Liza Marcos para sa rehabilitasyon ng Goldenberg Mansion, ay sagot ng mga designers at pribadong institusyon.

“The objective of the series is to provide a platform for Filipino artists to show their work in a historical setting relevant to our Cultural Identity,” paliwanag ni Tantoco sa isang statement.

“The government does not spend anything on the event because it is paid for by the designers and private institutions they partner with,” diin pa niya.

Ilan sa mga rumampa sa fashion show noong Agosto 8 ay sina Heart Evangelista, asawa ni Senator Chiz Escudero; Audrey Tan-Zubiri, asawa ni Senator Migz Zubiri; Tootsy Angara, asawa ni Senator Sonny Angara; Em Aglipay-Villar, asawa ni Senator Mark Villar; Cavite Rep. Lani Mercado, asawa ni Senator Bong Revilla Jr., Kathryna Pimentel, asawa ni Senator Koko Pimentel; Gladys Villanueva, asawa ni Senator Joel Villanueva; at Mariel Padilla, asawa ni Senator Robin Padilla. (Prince Golez)

TELETABLOID

