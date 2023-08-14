GAB sinelebra ‘Araw ng Indigenous People’

NAKISELEBRA ang Games and Amusements Board (GAB) sa National Commission on Indigenous People sa International Day of the World’s Indigenous People at National Indigenous People Day.

“As we gather to honor the Indigenous People, we also reaffirm our commitment to the 𝟑𝐱𝐏𝐑𝐎 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐜𝐲 of the GAB: to 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐞, 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐞, and 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭 professional athletes. We firmly believe that these principles should extend to every athlete, including those hailing from indigenous communities, ” ayon kay Atty. Richard Clarin, chairman ng GAB.

“We, at the GAB, acknowledge the significance of providing platforms for our indigenous communities to showcase their talents and skills to a wider audience. The GAB will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that their voices are heard, their stories are shared, and their achievements are celebrated on the national and international stage,” sabi pa ni Clarin.

“Together, we can create a professional sports landscape that is inclusive, empowering, and inspiring for all. Happy International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples and National Indigenous Peoples Day! May we continue to move forward together with strength, unity, and respect,” aniya.

“Mabuhay ang bagong Pilipinas! Mabuhay ang katutubong lipi!” (Abante Sports)