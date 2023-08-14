Duterte, Tulfo banta kay Marcos

May dalawang political bigwig ang posibleng pumutol sa Marcos dynasty, ayon sa campaign strategist na si Alan German.

Sa interview ng ‘PolitiSkoop’ sinabi ni German na isang Duterte o Tulfo lamang ang maaaring makatalo sa liderato ni Marcos.

“It boils down to the reality, and let’s call it what it really is — the reality that at this point, key leadership positions are dominated by only three camps,” paliwanag ni German sa mga host ng programa na sina Michael Fajatin at Ina Andolong.

Inihalintulad pa nito ang labanan ng talong politiko sa isang ‘epic ninja showdown’.

“Parang ninja, only a ninja can kill a ninja. So, at this point, really the only ones to defeat or challenge a Marcos would either be a Duterte or, believe it or not, a Tulfo,” paliwanag ni German na ang tinutukoy ay sina Vice President Sara Duterte at Senator Raffy Tulfo.

“Those are the only three names that are in contention for key leadership positions,” dagdag pa niya.

Bagaman nagkakaisa aniya ang tatlong politiko, may mga hindi nakikitang paggalaw umano ang tatlong kampo.

“We need to maintain that veneer of a happy campfire, everyone getting along, united as a team,” ani German.

Sa ngayon aniya ay hindi pa makikita ang bitak pero puwede na itong masilip sa social media.

“Perhaps social media is the best tool for that sneak peek,” ani German.