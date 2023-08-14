DFA blangko sa mga Pinoy na sapol ng Hawaii wildfire

Nangangapa pa rin ang Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) kung may mga Pilipinong namatay sa wildfire sa Maui, Hawaii.

Ayon sa Philippine Consulate General sa Honolulu, wala pang breakdown ang mga awtoridad kung anong nationality ang mga namatay sa wildfire.

“They come up with these figures, regarding fatalities, those still missing, those evacuated out of the island of Maui, wala silang breakdown according to ethnicity or citizenship,” paliwanag ni Philippine Consul General in Honolulu Emil Fernandez.

Binanggit naman ni Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Assistant Secretary Paul Cortes na kaunti lamang ang mga Pilipino sa lugar kung saan maraming natupok na kabahayan sa wildfire pero maaaring may isang Pinoy lang ang apektado.

“[Kaunti] lamang [sa] mga kababayan natin in the state of Hawaii are Philippine passport holders or just plain green card holders,” wika ni Cortes.

“Pero kung susumahin natin na there were thousands missing, who lost their homes and lost their businesses, ay likelihood or the probability ay at least isa [d’yan] ay Philippine blood,” paliwanag pa niya.