Dehins ampalaya! Jayson Tatum masaya sa kontrata ni Jaylen Brown

MASAYA si Jayson Tatum sa nakuhang super max extension ng Boston Celtics teammate na si Jaylen Brown.

Walang masamang tinapay kay Tatum sa pinirmahan ng kaibigan na $304 million contract extension.

“Much deserved, it was a no-brainer,” sagot ni Tatum nang matanong sa Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremonies.

“So I’m happy for him and his family. It’s life-changing. It’s a big deal. I’m happy we’re going to have him for however much longer we’ve got him for. I’m happy about that.”

Nalalapit na rin ang usapan sa super max contract ni Tatum, pero wala pa raw sa isip niya ‘yun.

“I don’t think about nothing of that,” pakli niya. “It’s one day at a time.”

Nasa Hall of Fame rites si Tatum bilang surprise guest ni inductee Dwyane Wade. (Vladi Eduarte)

