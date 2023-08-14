Dahil inireklamo: Lizzo nabawasan ng mga follower

Sobrang naapektuhan ang social media status ng singer na si Lizzo pagkatapos siyang sampahan ng kaso ng kanyang former dancers ng sexual harassment, discrimination at creating a hostile work environment.

Nawalan ang ‘Good As Hell’ singer ng 150,000 followers on Instagram, pati na sa ibang social media and streaming accounts niya ay naglaho na ang maraming followers niya.

Naligwak na rin si Lizzo bilang isa sa kino-consider na mag-perform next year para sa Super Bowl LVII Half-time Show.

Ayon sa report ng Daily Mail, “Talks of Lizzo being a part of the Halftime festivities, or performing the National Anthem, are dead now that she is surrounded by scandal. Her team is desperately trying to come up with a strategy to save her sinking ship.

“Lizzo has raked in a massive amount of money but her minute is pretty much up it seems and no one knows if she will be able to recover from this. If she speaks out, her statements are shredded. If she stays quiet, she is called a coward.

‘Either way, it does not appear at this moment that she can recover from this. It is becoming more and more difficult with more people coming forth accusing her of extremely inappropriate acts.”

Nag-post naman on IG ng kanyang denial si Lizzo sa mga inakusa sa kanya ng kanyang dating dancers na sina Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams. at Noelle Rodriguez.

“My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually I choose not to respond to false accusations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous not to be addressed.

“Sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.

“I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight. I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself, but I can’t accept or allow people to take advantage of that openness to portray me as something I’m not.” (Ruel J. Mendoza)