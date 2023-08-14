CPP-NPA, no. 1 pasaway sa IHL – National Security Council

Mariing kinondena ni National Security Council (NSC) Secretary Eduardo Año ang ‘terror group’ na Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF) sa pagiging Numero Uno nitong paglabag sa International Humanitarian Law (IHL).

“The CPP-NPA-NDF is the number one violator of the IHL in our country. Committing crimes against IHL such as civilian executions, assassinations, ambuscades, bombings, use of anti-personnel landmines, among others, that has resulted not only the deaths of government forces but civilians,” ang pahayag ni Año, na binasa ni NSC Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya sa lingguhang balitaan ng National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) nitong Lunes.

Kinukondena ni Año ang huling pagpapasabog ng NPA sa tatlong sibilyan kabilang ang isang Barangay Chairman at dalawang dating mga rebelde sa may Uson, Masbate kung saan matapos ang pagsabog ay pinagbabaril pa ang mga ito noong August 7.

Ang mga biktima ay lulan ng isang motorsiklo pauwi sa kanilang mga tahanan nang pasabugan ng ‘remotely detonated explosive device’ at pinaputukan.

“The perpetrators of this dastardly and cowardly act will not go unpunished. Justice will be served for Barangay Captain Democrito Rivera, Romnick Lumabab and Alex Balayan, all residents of Barangay Bonifacio. We strongly condemn the latest atrocities by the NPA,” ang sabi ni Año.

Ayon kay Malaya, ang huling pag-atakeng ito ng mga natitirang miyembro ng NPA ay pagpapatunay kaya sila nabansagang pang-15 pinaka-matinding grupo ng terorista sa mundo, base sa 2023 Global Terrorism Index.