Paramdam ng mga UFO, ET

Ni Rey T. Sibayan

Mga ka-Misteryo kayo ba ay napagpakitaan na ng mga Ekstra-Terestriyal o UFO?

Yan ang paksa natin ngayon: “Basta may Misteryo Alamin ang Totoo.”

Si alyas Sirius ay nakaugnayan ng Misteryo at sinabing madalas na naman ang pagpapakita at pagpaparamdam sa kanya ng mga ET at UFO.

Misteryo: “Hulaan ko kung bakit alyas Sirius ka, baka yan ang origin mo as ET soul di ba?”

Sirius: “Yes exactly ganun nga yun. I confirm that kasi yan din ang confirmation ng ET guides ko and those people I’ve met who were also ET souls.”

Misteryo: “I see so sila ang contacts mo those beings from Sirius star system?”

Sirius: “Yes sila nga. In fact I always talk to them anytime I want to connect with them. They are kind-hearted ETs and sobrang lawak ng kaalaman nila especially about technology and galactic knowledge.”

Misteryo: “Wow! So meron ka ngang regular connection with them. How do you describe them? Their physical form, color etc.”

Sirius: “Sirians are pale-blue aliens in humanoid form. They are friendly though madami nang nag-migrate sa ibat-ibang star system including sa solar system natin. Yung iba nag-migrate sa Mars though madami ang nag-reside on this planet Earth. They are non-physical beings makikita mo lang sila if developed na ang third eye assembly mo. They are inventors, strategists and highly spiritual.”

Misteryo: “Very interesting nadagdagan tuloy ang knowledge ko about them, because I believe meron din akong Sirian life of course my past life. Now nagpapakita ba sila sayo?”

Sirius: “Yes basta gusto ko mag-connect with them I can see them automatic na yun pati sa communication with them, in a snap connected agad. Pero kahit hindi ako mag-connect may moments I can see thêm psychically. They communicate telepathically. Highly-telepathic sila kaya madali silang makontak.”

Misteryo: “What’s your advice sa mga taong very curious about ETs and UFOs?”

Sirius: “Keep the faith. Being curious is a sign you are being tapped to connect to your alien ancestors. Truth follows curiosity which means they are leading you to the real world where ETs, UFOs, Angels & Gods exist. Kaya I’m telling everyone follow your intuition and faith dun mo malalaman ang lahat. You will see them soon.”

Kayo mga ka-Misteryo meron ba kayong ET & UFO encounters?