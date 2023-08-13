Oprah Winfrey tumulong sa mga biktima ng Maui wildfire

Hindi pinatagal ni Oprah Winfrey ang pagbigay-tulong sa mga pamilyang naapektuhan ng wildfire sa Maui, Hawaii.

Isa si Oprah sa may property sa Maui at noong mabalitaan niya ang trahedya roon, agad siyang lumipad patungong Maui at tumulong siya sa pag-hand out ng supplies sa mga pamilya na nasa evacuation center sa War Memorial Stadium.

“It’s a little overwhelming, you know. But I’m really so pleased to have so many people, you know, supporting, and people are just bringing what they can and doing what they can. So I came earlier, just to see what people needed, and then went shopping because often you make donations of clothes or whatever, and it’s not really what people need. So I actually went to Walmart and Costco and got pillows, shampoo, diapers, sheets, pillowcases,” sey ng 69-year old TV host-philanthropist.

Madalas nga raw sa kanyang 2,000 acre Maui property si Oprah na nabili niya 15 years ago. Nandoon siya kapag gusto niyang magbakasyon ng matagal kasama ang ilang mga kaibigan.

Kasama ni Oprah sa pagbigay ng tulong ang Hawaii native na si Jason Momoa. Nalungkot nga raw si Momoa dahil sa sinapit ng ilang mga residente na nawalang ng bahay at ilang ari-arian dahil sa wildfire.

“We are devastated and heartbroken for our friends and ‘ohana (family) on Maui who have been impacted by the recent wildfires,” post sa Instagram ni Momoa.

Humiling ng tulong sa public ang ‘Aquaman’ star na mag-donate sa nonprofit organization na Āina Momona para maka-raise ng funds para sa Hawaii Community Foundation Maui County Strong Fund to support residents.

Ilan pang celebrities na may property sa Maui na nagpadala na ng kanilang tulong ay sina Bette Midler, Pierce Brosnan, Steven Tyler, Owen Wilson, Woody Harrelson, Willie Nelson, Jim Carrey, at mga billionaire na sina Peter Thiel at Jeff Bezos.

So nice! (Ruel J. Mendoza)