Gary, Angeli winelcome na sa pamilya fiancé ng anak

Proud na pinakilala na nina Gary Valenciano at Angeli Pangilinan ang kanilang magiging son-in-law na si Lisandro ‘Sandro’ Tolentino.

Sa Instagram post ni Angeli, winelcome niya si Sandro sa kanilang pamilya after na ma-announce ang engagement nito sa kanilang daughter na si Kiana Valenciano.

“And she said YES! My heart is full. The Lord be praised as our baby girl is getting married! Introducing US-based Lisandro Zaragoza Tolentino aka Sandro. Our family is so happy to have Kiana’s plus one added to our growing family. We love you son. Thank you for making her happy. Praying for this new season in your lives that now will become ‘your life together. The Lord bless you and keep you safe and protected all the days of your life! We love you both so so much,” caption ni Angeli.

Kung matatandaan, si Gary ang unang nag-announce sa social media ng engagement ng anak.

Taong 2019 nang magsimula ang relasyon nina Kiana at Sandro. (Ruel J. Mendoza)