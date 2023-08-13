Dwyane Wade sinaluduhan ni LeBron Hames sa ‘HOF’

MAY shoutout si LeBron James bago ang induction ng kaibigan at dati niyang teammate na si Dwyane Wade sa Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame nitong Sabado.

Mula sa Instagram ni James:

“Today is the offical day my brother @dwyanewde goes into the HOF! Wow wow wow bro! Man I can’t say enough how pround and happy I am of/for you. The kid from Robbins, IL now in the Hall! You a bad man Trey Ball! Screaming Congratulations. Love you kid!”

Magkakakampi sa Miami Heat sina LeBron, 38, D-Wade, 41, at Chris Bosh, 39, noong 2010-14, National Basketball Association champions noong 2012 at 2013.

Sabay na-draft sa NBA sina James at Wade noong 2023 – No. 1 pick ng Cleveland si LeBron, No. 5 ng Miami si D-Wade pagkatapos nina Darko Milicic (No. 2) sa Detroit, Carmelo Anthony (No. 3) sa Denver at Bosh (No. 4) sa Toronto.

Kasama sa Class of 2023 sina Wade, coach Gregg Popvich, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Pau Gasol at dating WNBA star point guard Becky Hammon.

(Vladi Eduarte)