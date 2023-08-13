Cebuano topnotcher sa mechanical engineers’ exam

Nanguna sa inilabas na listahan ng Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) para sa August 2023 Mechanical Engineers Licensure Examination ang graduate na ito mula Cebu!

Siya si Roy Christian Pasco Oro na nakakuha ng overall rating na 94.60% mula sa 2,133 na pumasa sa naturang exam.

Nagtapos siya sa Cebu Institute of Technology-University.

“CIT University tops again! We congratulate our very own, Roy Christian Pasco Oro, CIT University King of Engineers 2022, for being the first placer and the only topnotcher from the Visayas in the August 2023 Mechanical Engineer Licensure Examination,” pagbati nito sa kanilang Facebook post.

Maliban dito, nagtamo ang CIT ng university passing rate na 81.36%. (Moises Caleon)