John Lloyd waging best actor sa Locarno Film Fest

Muli pang pinatunayan ng aktor na si John Lloyd Cruz ang galing sa aktingan matapos masungkit ang Boccalino d’Oro prize sa Switzerland.

Napanalunan ni Cruz ang Boccalino d’Oro prize na kilala rin sa tawag na Golden Jug award for best actor sa 76th Locarno Film Festival dahil sa kanyang performance sa pelikulang dinerek ni Lav Diaz na “Essential Truth of Lake”.

Ibinalita ng Film Development Council of the Philippines nitong Biyernes ang nakamit na tagumpay ni Cruz sa filmfest.

“It is with great joy and pride that I congratulate one of the most talented artists of our country, Mr. John Lloyd Cruz, for having won the Boccalino d’Oro prize for Best Actor at the 76th LFF in Switzerland,” saad ni FDCP Chairman at CEO Tirso Cruz III sa isang statement.

“This award is much deserved by an artist of his caliber. Lloydie, congratulations and thank you for bringing honor to our country.”

Sinundan ni Cruz ang yapak ni Hazel Orencio, na siyang unang Filipino actor na nanalong Best Actress award noong 2014 edition ng film festival.