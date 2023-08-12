Greece nabawasan ng pangil! Giannis Antetokounmpo burado sa World Cup

BAWAS na ang pangil ng Greece sa 2023 FIBA World Cup sa Manila sa Aug. 25-Sept. 10.

Hindi maglalaro si Giannis Antetokounmpo. Sinabi ng dating MVP ng Milwaukee Bucks nitong Biyernes na napagdesisyunan ng kanyang medical advisers na hindi pa siya 100 percent na sumabak.

Pagkatapos ng NBA season ay inoperahan sa kaliwang tuhod si Giannis.

Kasama ng Greece ang US, Jordan at New Zealand sa group stage sa MOA Arena.

“Since the conclusion of my NBA season I have been pushing my body to the limits to be the player I need to be to help our team achieve the goals we set,” bahagi ng statement ni Antetokounmpo.

“But after months of work and multiple meetings with medical staff it is clear that I am not ready to compete in the level that I need to be to participate in the World Cup.” (Vladi Eduarte)