Aljur, AJ todo display ng lambingan: Kylie nagbabala, grabe emote sa pag-ibig

May koneksiyon daw ba kay Aljur Abrenica ang mga Instagram post/message ni Kylie Padilla ngayon?

Eh sa ngayon kasi, nasa abroad nga sina Aljur at AJ Raval, at todo display ng kanilang relasyon, lambingan, na masayang-masaya, ha!

Sa latest post kasi ni Kylie na tungkol sa mga ‘sirena’ ay may babala siya tungkol sa pag-ibig.

“AI, shape shifters, robots, aliens. All I got to say is, double check who you fall in love with haha. They might not be what you thought lol. Uhm so when they gonna confirm the mermaids existence!”

Oh, ‘di ba? Na dapat maging maingat sa pag-ibig, dahil baka hindi mo talaga kilala ang taong minahal mo.

Anyway, bonggang-bongga rin ang mga ‘tula’ ni Kylie, ha! Ang husay-husay niya sa pagbuo ng mga salita.

Heto nga ang sample ng kanyang tula:

“The energy you give is so serene

“You stare and your eyes reel me in

“The way you move is the sweetest kind of sin

“You never make a move, you just watch as you stare

“The rarest kind of creature

“And I’ll never be the same again

“The kind of woman that once brought man to its knees

“That brought down entire civilizations

“Helen, Cleopatra or Marilyn

“Who really cares because what’s in a name?

“The irresistible pull of the song of a siren

“This kind of story always has a tragic end

“Not to worry silly love sick fool

“You would never know your end is coming

“For she holds you close in her arms while you are slowly drowning.

KNP (Kylie Nicole Padilla).”

Oh, ‘di ba? Tungkol pa rin sa babala sa pag-ibig.

(Dondon Sermino)