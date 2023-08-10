WebClick Tracer

NXLed bagong koponan sa PVL

MAKIKIPAGHAMPASAN na rin ang pang-12 koponan sa Premier Volleyball League (PVL) na NXLed Chameleons simula paparating na conference.

Ang NXLed ang ikalawang koponan na pagmamay-ari ng Akari Lighting and Technology Corporation kasama ang Akari Chargers na siyang magiging pang-apat na bagong koponan kasunod ng Farm Fresh Foxies, Quezon City Gerflor Defenders at Foton Tornadoes para samahan ang sister company na powerhouse Creamline Cool Smashers at Choco Mucho Flying Titans ng Rebisco, Cignal HD Spikers at PLDT High Speed Hitters ng MVP Group, Petro Gazz Angels, F2 Logistics Cargo Movers at Chery Tiggo Crossovers.

“We are envisioning the Nxled Chameleons to be a team that will easily adjust to any opponent they face in the PVL,” wika ni Akari Sports Director Russell Balbacal.

“We are committed to forming a very competitive team in this new endeavor of ours because this is not just a one-shot deal. We are guaranteeing to the PVL and fans alike that this team will be in the league for the long term.”

(Gerard Arce)

