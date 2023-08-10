WebClick Tracer

SPORTS

Karera Tips JP Gonzales

R01 – 1 Moon Island, 2 Trump Peter, 7 Golden Jaraywa, 3 Unafraid

R02 – 2 Don Lucas, 6 Grand Laughter, 7 Biglang Buhos, 1 Noble Promise

R03 – 9 Rain Rain Go Away, 1 Walkin On Sunshine, 7 Bucasgrande Island/Signature Whiskey, 8 Mettle Strength

R04 – 4 Victorious Princess, 5 Oradas Gray, 1 Agaron/Seychelles, 8 Colony Bell

R05 – 5 Princess Mamba, 3 Wessfacckol, 8 Meet Me In Dcorner, 2 Charm N Luck

R06 – 11 Rhaegal, 6 Maki Boi, 10 Navy Cut, 2 Double Rock

R07 – 11 Paramount, 10 Gaelic Flavor/Freestyle, 4 Kalanggaman Island, 13 Aly Yanna

R08 – 11 Eyeshot, 10 Ayuda, 12 Batang After Seven, 6 Blue Thunder

Solo Pick: Don Lucas

Longshot: Rhaegal, Eyeshot

Anong masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)

Una sa Balita

Popular sa Abante

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

tiktok-abante