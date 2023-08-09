Steph Curry inilabas talento sa pagbirit

NIYANIG ni Stephen Curry ang Chase Center pero hindi naglaro ng basketball ang Golden State Warriors superstar.

Sa halip, umakyat siya ng stage at nakipag-jam sa Paramore sa concert ng rock band nitong Lunes.

“San Francisco, can you please welcome No. 30, Mr. Steph Curry, to stage!” hiyaw ni lead vocalist Hayley Williams.

“Tonight, we are going to sing something together, and listen, from the moment Steph gets the mic, this is no longer a Paramore show, alright?”

Bumirit si Curry sa ‘Misery Business’ hit song bago game na nag-head bang.

Nasa concert si Curry kasama ang asawang si Ayesha, date night daw nila ‘yun.

“We listened to Paramore on one of our first dates… and many years later they were kind enough to perform at (Curry’s) 30th (birthday),” ani Ayesha sa kanyang Instagram Story.

“What a full circle moment… Honestly one of the coolest nights.”

(Vladi Eduarte)